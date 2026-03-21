MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 17,277 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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