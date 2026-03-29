NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Critical Comparison

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 170.21%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 3.07 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -4.32

This table compares Aeon Global Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -78.34% -119.92% -78.86%

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

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AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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