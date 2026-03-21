Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,699 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 676,332 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

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