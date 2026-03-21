Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.07.

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Lennar Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of LEN opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 12-month low of $89.63 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $215,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 993.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 129,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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