Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Mondi Plc Uns Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Mondi Plc Uns has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

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Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

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Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

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