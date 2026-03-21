MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 45 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $813.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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