Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47.

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About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

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Further Reading

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

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