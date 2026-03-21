Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47.
About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF
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