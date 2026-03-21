TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.16 on May 7th

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Thursday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TIM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 84.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

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TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. TIM has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TIM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TIM from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

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TIM Company Profile

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TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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