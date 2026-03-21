TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a 5.5% increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TriNet Group has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

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TriNet Group Trading Up 2.6%

TNET opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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