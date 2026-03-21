Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a 1.4% increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 205.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

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Equity Residential Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore increased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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