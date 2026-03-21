Yu-Waye Chu Sells 21,279 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 21,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $136,611.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 189,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,243.32. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.35 million, a PE ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.44.

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CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Key CytomX Therapeutics News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 887,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,096,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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