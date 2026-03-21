Yu-Waye Chu Sells 21,279 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 21,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $136,611.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 189,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,243.32. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
CTMX stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.35 million, a PE ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.44.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
Key CytomX Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple high?profile analyst upgrades and big price?target increases (Jefferies, Barclays, Guggenheim, Wedbush and others) have pushed positive momentum and attracted buyers. Jefferies raises price target to $16
- Positive Sentiment: Trading volume spiked after the analyst upgrade cycle, suggesting the upgrades translated into real buying interest rather than just headlines. Strong trading volume after upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: CytomX priced an equity offering to raise about $234 million, which materially extends runway and funding for the pipeline but will dilute existing shareholders. Timing and use of proceeds will determine the net effect. Equity offering announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in recent filings show effectively zero reported short interest (data appears inconsistent/NaN), so short positioning is not clearly driving moves at this time. Short interest data (reporting)
- Negative Sentiment: CytomX missed Q1/quarterly estimates on both EPS and revenue, a concrete near?term negative that increases uncertainty around execution and near?term cash generation. Shares down on disappointing earnings
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst cut the Q1 EPS forecast, adding to concerns about near?term financial performance and guidance. Q1 EPS forecast decreased
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling on March 17 (CEO Sean McCarthy, CFO Christopher Ogden, SVP Marcia Belvin and others) — sizable block sales by multiple senior executives — is dampening sentiment even if some sales are routine. Insider sales report
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side and independent commentary warn that early clinical data may not yet justify elevated valuations, which could pressure momentum traders and cap further upside until clearer clinical/corporate catalysts arrive. Valuation caution commentary
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.
At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.