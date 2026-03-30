Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,841 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 26th total of 121,776 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IZEA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Izea Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Izea Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Izea Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

Izea Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Izea Worldwide by 3,143.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Izea Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Izea Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Izea Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IZEA remained flat at $3.47 on Monday. 35,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,853. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -347,000.00 and a beta of 1.22. Izea Worldwide has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Izea Worldwide had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Izea Worldwide will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Izea Worldwide

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IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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