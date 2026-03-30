AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.94 and last traded at $213.1170. Approximately 7,222,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,309,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

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AbbVie Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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