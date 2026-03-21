Brokerages Set AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) PT at $107.75

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

In other AAON news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,580. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AAON by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,839,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,385 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,864,000 after purchasing an additional 456,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,421,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.0%

AAON stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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