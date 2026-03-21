Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.4060, with a volume of 34846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HMC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Honda Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $29.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.34 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Honda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.462-1.462 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 225,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 113,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,663 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.