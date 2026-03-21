Christopher Vanderhook Sells 2,920 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $33,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $59,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $43,395.18.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54.
- On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.
Viant Technology Stock Down 2.0%
DSP opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
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