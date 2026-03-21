Christopher Vanderhook Sells 2,920 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $33,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $59,000.00.
  • On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $43,395.18.
  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54.
  • On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.0%

DSP opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

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