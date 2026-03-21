Christopher Vanderhook Sells 2,920 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $33,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $59,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $43,395.18.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.0%

DSP opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

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Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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