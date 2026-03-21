iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Position Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $169,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MTUM opened at $241.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $262.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

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