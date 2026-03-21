JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,580 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $50,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 722,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 181,280 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 306,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CareTrust REIT Stock Down 7.4%

NYSE:CTRE opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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