NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.77 and traded as low as GBX 70.64. NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 70.87, with a volume of 5,579,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRR shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 97.67.

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NewRiver REIT Stock Down 2.2%

About NewRiver REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

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NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

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