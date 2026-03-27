Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.4741 and last traded at $0.4741, with a volume of 57725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4950.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 4.2%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.