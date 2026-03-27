Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.85. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 21,166 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLIN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

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Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that delivers digital experience management solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. The company’s core offering, the LX Platform, integrates content management, e-commerce, customer portals and digital marketing tools into a unified cloud-based environment. Bridgeline’s platform is designed to help businesses streamline the delivery of personalized content and commerce capabilities across web, mobile and other channels.

The LX Platform features modules for web content creation, online storefront management, customer self-service portals and marketing automation.

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