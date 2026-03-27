Short Interest in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Declines By 48.4%

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 99,720 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 26th total of 193,119 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVLV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 106,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 348.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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