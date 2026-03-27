The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,953.15 and traded as low as GBX 2,786. The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,810, with a volume of 65,468,098 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,723 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 3,450 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,474.71.

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The Weir Group Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,192.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,953.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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