iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.04 and traded as low as GBX 11.60. iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 12, with a volume of 25,668 shares.

iomart Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

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About iomart Group

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iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

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