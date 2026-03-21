JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.30 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $46,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,416,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after purchasing an additional 260,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 77.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 278.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,828.81. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.7%

ARW stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $162.61. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

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About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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