JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 57,923 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $48,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,834 shares of company stock worth $1,527,223. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $153.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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