JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in RH $RH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of RH worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of RH by 5.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions (e.g., Senvest, Durable Capital, AllianceBernstein, Two Sigma), which supports liquidity and can stabilize the stock. Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions (e.g., Senvest, Durable Capital, AllianceBernstein, Two Sigma), which supports liquidity and can stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: An upcoming earnings event is a near-term catalyst — analysts and the market are watching whether RH will beat fiscal-quarter expectations (earnings calendar noted). Results and guidance could swing sentiment. Earnings Preview

An upcoming earnings event is a near-term catalyst — analysts and the market are watching whether RH will beat fiscal-quarter expectations (earnings calendar noted). Results and guidance could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~90%), which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate trading dynamics around big holders’ moves. Ownership Data

Institutional ownership is very high (~90%), which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate trading dynamics around big holders’ moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (SEC Form 4 filed), which the market often views as a near-term negative signal. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: director/insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (SEC Form 4 filed), which the market often views as a near-term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst actions and commentary include lowered price targets and mixed notes after earnings and tariff concerns, weighing on sentiment vs. prior higher targets. That contributes to continued downside pressure. Analyst Coverage

Recent analyst actions and commentary include lowered price targets and mixed notes after earnings and tariff concerns, weighing on sentiment vs. prior higher targets. That contributes to continued downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Financial/operational risks — very high reported leverage (debt/equity) and weak quick ratio — increase downside risk if sales or margins disappoint. No single article changes this metric, but it amplifies negative reactions to earnings or macro headwinds. Company Snapshot

Insider Buying and Selling

RH Stock Down 5.2%

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $947,380.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,528. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $264.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.