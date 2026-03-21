JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in RH $RH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of RH worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of RH by 5.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More RH News
Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions (e.g., Senvest, Durable Capital, AllianceBernstein, Two Sigma), which supports liquidity and can stabilize the stock. Institutional Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: An upcoming earnings event is a near-term catalyst — analysts and the market are watching whether RH will beat fiscal-quarter expectations (earnings calendar noted). Results and guidance could swing sentiment. Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~90%), which can reduce float volatility but also concentrate trading dynamics around big holders’ moves. Ownership Data
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (SEC Form 4 filed), which the market often views as a near-term negative signal. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst actions and commentary include lowered price targets and mixed notes after earnings and tariff concerns, weighing on sentiment vs. prior higher targets. That contributes to continued downside pressure. Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Financial/operational risks — very high reported leverage (debt/equity) and weak quick ratio — increase downside risk if sales or margins disappoint. No single article changes this metric, but it amplifies negative reactions to earnings or macro headwinds. Company Snapshot
Insider Buying and Selling
RH Stock Down 5.2%
RH stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $264.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RH
RH Profile
RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.
Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.