JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.74 Million Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period.

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TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. TCW Transform 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $81.96.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No. 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

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