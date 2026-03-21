Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRGY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

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Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.57. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $865.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.64 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 724,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 98,428 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 346.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 439,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 341,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 1,479,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Crescent Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crescent Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded CRGY from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $19.00 price target (roughly +50% upside vs recent levels), which is a major catalyst for buying interest. Read More. Read More.

JPMorgan upgraded CRGY from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $19.00 price target (roughly +50% upside vs recent levels), which is a major catalyst for buying interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought 4,578 call options (up 128% vs average daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish bets that can amplify upside momentum in the underlying shares.

Unusual options activity: traders bought 4,578 call options (up 128% vs average daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish bets that can amplify upside momentum in the underlying shares. Positive Sentiment: Broker optimism: Wells Fargo publicly forecasted strong price appreciation for CRGY, and brokerages collectively show a consensus “Moderate Buy,” adding institutional credibility to the rally. Read More. Read More.

Broker optimism: Wells Fargo publicly forecasted strong price appreciation for CRGY, and brokerages collectively show a consensus “Moderate Buy,” adding institutional credibility to the rally. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market action: reports note CRGY hit a new 52-week high after the analyst upgrade, which can attract momentum and ETF/quant flows that buy stocks breaking to new highs. Read More.

Technical/market action: reports note CRGY hit a new 52-week high after the analyst upgrade, which can attract momentum and ETF/quant flows that buy stocks breaking to new highs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital-structure item: a recent ESOP shelf filing has drawn attention — this could be part of employee-compensation planning or a mechanism to issue equity in the future. Impact depends on whether shares are issued (possible dilution) or used minimally; for now it’s informational. Read More.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

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