BNP Paribas Exane Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $170.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $206.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $156.64 and a 52 week high of $348.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.lululemon athletica’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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