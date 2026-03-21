BNP Paribas Exane Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $170.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $206.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on LULU
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.lululemon athletica’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More lululemon athletica News
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and follow?through volume — LULU reported stronger?than?expected Q4 EPS and saw elevated trading volume after the print, supporting the case that fundamentals aren’t collapsing. lululemon sees strong trading volume after better-than-expected earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Investor accumulation and buyback talk — some bullish commentary argues institutions are accumulating LULU and that the company could pursue aggressive buybacks, which would be supportive for the stock longer term. Lululemon’s Share Price Bottom Is In: Nowhere to Go But Up
- Positive Sentiment: Board refresh — appointment of former Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh to the board is being viewed as a governance and strategic positive amid a leadership refresh. Lululemon Adds Chip Bergh to Board Amid Refresh
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian / valuation commentary — several outlets argue LULU looks oversold and compare it with peers (Nike) as a potential buy if you accept near?term execution risk; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Nike vs. Lululemon
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst downgrades and price?target cuts — multiple brokers cut targets and issued negative notes (Barclays to $161, Telsey to $175, Stifel $176) or published pessimistic forecasts, putting downward pressure on the stock. Barclays Lowers lululemon athletica Price Target to $161.00 Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Price Target to $175.00 Stifel Lowers Price Target to $176.00
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple bearish broker reports — JPMorgan, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane, Robert W. Baird and Wells Fargo published pessimistic notes or lowered expectations today, amplifying selling momentum. BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast Truist Issues Pessimistic Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Weak guidance and leadership uncertainty — management’s cautious guidance and an ongoing CEO search/proxy tensions are keeping investors wary despite the beat; this is cited in multiple commentaries as a near?term headwind. What Lululemon needs in its next CEO
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
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