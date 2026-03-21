NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,485.94 and traded as low as GBX 1,348. NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,348, with a volume of 200,358 shares changing hands.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,572 per share, with a total value of £10,218. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.
Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.
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