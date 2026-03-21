NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,485.94 and traded as low as GBX 1,348. NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,348, with a volume of 200,358 shares changing hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,572 per share, with a total value of £10,218. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

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