Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $36.50

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Galapagos from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.26.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.
The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.
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