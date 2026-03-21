QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,410 GE Aerospace $GE

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. GE Aerospace comprises 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GE stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.