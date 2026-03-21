NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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