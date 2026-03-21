Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYRA. Wall Street Zen cut Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

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Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $39.15.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

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Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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