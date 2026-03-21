World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.0898 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $76.36 million and $121.45 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,523,647 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io/blog. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

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