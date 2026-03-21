Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $108.00

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.2727.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

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Shares of BSX stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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