US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Issues Earnings Results

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. US Solar Fund had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 104.45%.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of USF opened at GBX 0.29 on Friday. US Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.29 and a one year high of GBX 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £892,715.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.