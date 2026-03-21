MobileCoin (MOB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.25 Thousand

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $14.25 thousand worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get MobileCoin alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol. The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.