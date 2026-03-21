DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

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DarioHealth Stock Down 3.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth News Summary

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DarioHealth Company Profile

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DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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