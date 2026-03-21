DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DarioHealth
DarioHealth Stock Down 3.0%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
DarioHealth News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting DarioHealth this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Operational and commercial traction: the company reported sequential revenue growth in Q4 to $5.2M, a stronger pipeline ($122M of opportunities), $12.9M of contracted/late-stage ARR expected to drive 2026–2027 revenue, improved GAAP gross margin (57%) and sustained non?GAAP gross margins (~80%), and lower operating expenses. These developments support future revenue growth and margin expansion. DarioHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat on revenue and mixed EPS: DarioHealth topped top-line estimates slightly (Q4 revenue ~$5.23M vs. ~$5.05M consensus) and beat street EPS expectations (Zacks noted a smaller-than-expected loss), which can be taken as a near-term positive signal on execution vs. expectations. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript are available: management outlined strategic growth plans and acknowledged near-term revenue headwinds tied to a scope change/nonrenewal from one legacy client (Twill acquisition-related), while emphasizing the ARR pipeline and product demand (notably MSK growth). Investors should review the call/transcript for color on timing of ARR conversion and margin trajectory. DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Growth Amid Revenue Challenges
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings transcript published for deeper read on guidance and customer pipeline commentary. Useful for investors wanting line-item detail and management tone. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data shows no meaningful short build (reported 0 shares), so short squeezes or heavy short pressure are unlikely to be driving today’s move. Benzinga Short Interest Note
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade in expectations: Stifel cut its price target from $16 to $10 (though it kept a “buy” rating), reducing external upside and likely contributing to downward pressure on the stock. That target reset signals more cautious near-term expectations despite the buy stance. Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Price Target
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.
The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.
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