17,306 Shares in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,979,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,840,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 144,526 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,644,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

Further Reading

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