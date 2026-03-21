QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

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First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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