QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,732 InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 37.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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InterDigital Trading Down 7.6%

IDCC stock opened at $325.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total transaction of $114,478.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,960.64. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $262,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,063.85. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,327. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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