Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $146,680.44 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $146,680.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 430,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,350.38. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Rui Avelar sold 3,119 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,815.25.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rui Avelar sold 2,261 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $16,166.15.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,931 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,039,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,490,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

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Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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