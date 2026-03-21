Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,534,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 346,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VDE opened at $167.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $170.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

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