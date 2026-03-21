CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 145,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $338.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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