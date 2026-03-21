Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $1.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.01 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

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Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $161.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.51. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.11 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Torrid by 985.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

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Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion?forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall?based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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