Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and Artelo Biosciences are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion. They often offer higher growth potential than large-cap stocks but also carry greater volatility, business risk, and lower liquidity, so they may be suitable for investors willing to accept more risk for possible higher returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARTL

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