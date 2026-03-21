Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

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GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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