Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $367.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: US government-confirmed supply deal: Reuters reports a $4.3 billion LFP prismatic battery cell supply agreement between Tesla and LG Energy Solution — a material, multi?year supply commitment that supports cost and scale for Tesla’s lower-cost vehicle programs and energy products. Read More.

US government-confirmed supply deal: Reuters reports a $4.3 billion LFP prismatic battery cell supply agreement between Tesla and LG Energy Solution — a material, multi?year supply commitment that supports cost and scale for Tesla’s lower-cost vehicle programs and energy products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Solar manufacturing push: Multiple reports say Tesla is in talks to buy ~$2.9B of solar equipment from Chinese suppliers to build out U.S. solar panel/cell capacity — supports Elon Musk’s 100 GW U.S. solar goal and diversifies revenue beyond vehicles. Read More.

Solar manufacturing push: Multiple reports say Tesla is in talks to buy ~$2.9B of solar equipment from Chinese suppliers to build out U.S. solar panel/cell capacity — supports Elon Musk’s 100 GW U.S. solar goal and diversifies revenue beyond vehicles. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chip/AI roadmap progressing: Elon Musk and Reuters/Barron’s coverage indicate Tesla is targeting a December 2026 tape?out for next?gen AI chips (AI6/AI5) and pursuing “Terafab” initiatives — a successful chip program would reduce supply risk and accelerate Tesla’s autonomy/robotics ambitions. Read More.

Chip/AI roadmap progressing: Elon Musk and Reuters/Barron’s coverage indicate Tesla is targeting a December 2026 tape?out for next?gen AI chips (AI6/AI5) and pursuing “Terafab” initiatives — a successful chip program would reduce supply risk and accelerate Tesla’s autonomy/robotics ambitions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Semi truck early traction: Media reports (WSJ) show positive early feedback from truckers on Tesla’s Semi — encouraging for commercial product credibility, but near?term revenue impact is modest. Read More.

Semi truck early traction: Media reports (WSJ) show positive early feedback from truckers on Tesla’s Semi — encouraging for commercial product credibility, but near?term revenue impact is modest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Geographic/energy expansion: Job listings and reporting show Tesla preparing an India push into industrial energy storage — long?term optionality for energy business, but execution and timing unclear. Read More.

Geographic/energy expansion: Job listings and reporting show Tesla preparing an India push into industrial energy storage — long?term optionality for energy business, but execution and timing unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang — FSD probe escalates: U.S. regulators (NHTSA) upgraded the FSD investigation to engineering analysis covering millions of vehicles after crashes in reduced?visibility conditions — this raises recall/enforcement risk and is a primary driver of today’s weakness. Read More.

Regulatory overhang — FSD probe escalates: U.S. regulators (NHTSA) upgraded the FSD investigation to engineering analysis covering millions of vehicles after crashes in reduced?visibility conditions — this raises recall/enforcement risk and is a primary driver of today’s weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market pressure on deliveries and valuation: UBS and others have cut Q1 delivery forecasts and reiterated cautious ratings; HSBC headlines predicting deep downside amplify negative sentiment and volatility. Read More. • Read More.

Analyst/market pressure on deliveries and valuation: UBS and others have cut Q1 delivery forecasts and reiterated cautious ratings; HSBC headlines predicting deep downside amplify negative sentiment and volatility. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition & robotaxi doubts: Rivian/Uber alliance and commentary that Waymo leads the AV race increase skepticism about Tesla’s robotaxi timeline and margins for autonomy/Optimus. Read More.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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